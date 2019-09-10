0 Man charged with making bomb threat to distract from South Side bar tab

A man is in custody after witnesses and police say he tried to walk out on a bar tab twice and then called in a bomb threat to a nearby restaurant.

"Not worth the bomb threat... not worth any of that,” said witness Kenneth Gray. “He should have just paid the tab!"

Police have since arrested and charged Barry Clapperton after he kept trying to leave Primanti Brothers on East Carson Street even though he had a $37 bar tab open.

TRENDING NOW:

Gray, who is visiting from Jacksonville, Florida, saw it all go down and even snapped pictures of the incident.

He says he watched Clapperton try to run out on the bar tab twice before police arrived.

"My friend Chris gets up and he chases him out the door and we go out that way, catch him and walk him back in,” Gray said.

He says he and his friend even offered to pay the bill, but police had to get involved.

A friend eventually paid for Clapperton, but police say they heard Clapperton call in a bomb threat to Nakama, a restaurant just a couple blocks down.

"His tab is paid, they get ready to let him go and the bomb threat comes in and he takes off!" Gray said.

But police and witnesses say it didn't end there. They allege Clapperton ran down 19th Street, eventually ending up in front of some Dumpsters, where police then tased and arrested him."

"It definitely was not real... surreal. Unbelievable," Gray said.

Police say Clapperton told officers his friend advised him to call in the bomb threat to create a distraction.

"It was entertaining, if nothing else," Gray said.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.