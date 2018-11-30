Man charged with murdering family and burning two mansions

MONMOUTH COUNTY, N.J. - Investigators are revealing an accused murderer's motivation after he left a trail of death and destruction in New Jersey.
Paul Caneiro is charged with the killings of his younger brother, his brother's wife and their two young children. He then set their mansion on fire in an attempt to cover it up.
Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni told WABC, "The defendant repeatedly shot and killed his brother while he was outside the side of his home and then moved to murder the rest of the family inside the home."
Officials say money was Paul Caniero's motivation in the murders of his younger brother and business partner, Keith Caneiro, his brother's wife, Jennifer, and their two young children, 11-year-old Jesse and 8-year-old Sophia. They say he tried to cover it all up by setting two mansions on fire, first his brother's, then his own -- while his own family was still inside.
"For the purpose of both destroying evidence of his earlier crimes and to also create the illusion overall that the Caneiro family was somehow victimized or targeted. We allege that it was a ruse," said Gramiccioni.
Paul Caneiro's family survived. He claims he's innocent. His lawyers echoed those claims, releasing this statement: "He would never hurt any member of his family. Paul's expectations are when this case is over, he will be completely vindicated and the truth will come out."
