Man climbs down burning Philadelphia high-rise

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - A man could be seen climbing down a 19-story building as it burned in Philadelphia Thursday night.
Authorities said he did make it down safely.
The blaze broke out around 9:30 p.m.
No injuries have been reported.
Officials say they suspect the fire was caused by a trash compactor.
CNN/WPVI
