  • Man climbs down burning Philadelphia high-rise

    Updated:

    PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - A man could be seen climbing down a 19-story building as it burned in Philadelphia Thursday night.

    Authorities said he did make it down safely.

    The blaze broke out around 9:30 p.m.

    No injuries have been reported.

    Officials say they suspect the fire was caused by a trash compactor.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    CNN/WPVI

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories