Man creates surfboard out of 1,000 Dunkin' cups

HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. - A New Hampshire man came up with an innovative idea to make a surfboard out of nearly 1,000 Dunkin' Styrofoam cups.
The Dunkin' creation was part of an international contest out of California to make something for surfing out of garbage. After three months of heavy labor, Korey Nolan ended up taking second place in the competition and now has a new toy to hit the waves with.
Nolan used a mold to press the cups into thick sheets, then glued them together and added fiberglass for the finish.
Nolan says the surfboard is about 15 pounds and floats really well in the water.
"I just hope it spreads a message to think of the things you use on a day-to-day basis and where it goes," Nolan told WBTS.
NBC/WBTS
