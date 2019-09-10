  • Man dies after shooting in Brighton Heights

    PITTSBURGH - A man was shot Monday night near a street corner in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood, later dying after being driven to a Pittsburgh hospital, police said.

    Gunfire was reported on Brighton Road, near Woods Run Avenue, police said. The victim, 30-year-old Michael Freeman Jr., arrived at Allegheny General Hospital shortly before 8:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead a short time later.

    Investigators had the car in which Freeman was driven to the hospital towed.

    The owner of a sub shop near the shooting scene told Channel 11 News that Freeman was a regular customer who recently celebrated a big milestone.

    “He just had a baby, was trying to get his life together,” Muhammad Rasul, owner of Hanini Market and Subs, said. “Crazy how quickly things can change in a second.”

    Police have not made any arrests.

     
     

