Man donates to homeless, next day wins lottery

IDAHO - Sometimes good deeds do pay off, a lot.
An Idaho man won $200,000 shortly after donating a few bucks to a homeless man.
TRENDING NOW:
- 4 additional measles cases confirmed in Allegheny County
- See the measles (MMR) vaccination rate for your kid's school
- AJ Freund's parents killed him for soiling himself, hiding it, court documents allege
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh group develops technology to protect domestic violence victims
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Brandon Segin told the Idaho Lottery that he doesn't play the lottery often but did it at the spur of the moment.
He played the Juggernaut Jackpot and had the last top prize in the game.
Segin says he will invest and save the money from the lottery.
CNN
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}