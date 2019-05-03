  • Man donates to homeless, next day wins lottery

    IDAHO - Sometimes good deeds do pay off, a lot.

    An Idaho man won $200,000 shortly after donating a few bucks to a homeless man.

    Brandon Segin told the Idaho Lottery that he doesn't play the lottery often but did it at the spur of the moment.

    He played the Juggernaut Jackpot and had the last top prize in the game.

    Segin says he will invest and save the money from the lottery.
     

     

