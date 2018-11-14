Man dressed as Fred Flintstone ticketed in 'footmobile'

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - Pasco County police deputies in Florida had a little fun with a man after they saw him dressed like Fred Flintstone while driving a car that looked like the Flintmobile.
Deputy H. Echevarria pretended to pull over Don Swartz for speeding in a subdivision.
TRENDING NOW:
- Yet another blood pressure medication recalled over cancer risk
- Police: Man driving 118 mph — in 45-mph zone — says he was testing new car parts
- Authorities announce arrests in brutal slayings of Ohio family of 8
- VIDEO: FBI launching investigation into violent bar brawl involving police, Pagans
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The sheriff's office joked that "Mr. Flintstone was issued a citation for speed and became unruly and had to be detained," adding that "The vehicle ... is now part of the PSO fleet."
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office then revealed the mock encounter was all in good fun.
CNN
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}