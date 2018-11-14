  • Man dressed as Fred Flintstone ticketed in 'footmobile'

    Updated:

    PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - Pasco County police deputies in Florida had a little fun with a man after they saw him dressed like Fred Flintstone while driving a car that looked like the Flintmobile.

    Deputy H. Echevarria pretended to pull over Don Swartz for speeding in a subdivision. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    The sheriff's office joked that "Mr. Flintstone was issued a citation for speed and became unruly and had to be detained," adding that "The vehicle ... is now part of the PSO fleet."

    The Pasco County Sheriff's Office then revealed the mock encounter was all in good fun.

     
     

    CNN

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories