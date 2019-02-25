Man fights ticket after he says cop confused hash browns for cellphone

NORWALK, Conn. - A Connecticut man is fighting a ticket for distracted driving after he says the police officer confused his hash brown patty for a cellphone.
"I don't blame the cop for misinterpreting what he thought he saw, but the fact of the matter is there was no cellphone use and we have cellphone records to establish that fact," defense attorney John Thygerson told WABC. His client, Jason Stiber, was cited last April.
Stiber stopped at McDonald's on his way to work and says he was eating a hash brown patty that was mistaken for a cellphone.
In court on Friday, Cpl. Shawn Wong testified he saw Stiber holding a black cellphone with the screen illuminated and his mouth was moving. But Stiber said he was eating and holding the hash browns by its white wrapping. "It's our position there was no violation. He's human. He puts his pants on one leg at a time and cops make mistakes," said Thygerson.
So far, Stiber has spent around $1,000 in legal fees fighting a ticket that carries a $300 fine. "I have had a boatload of clients who have decided to fight the hard fight because they feel a right, rather than take the path of least resistance and just pay the small fine," said Thygerson.
The judge will render his verdict on or before April 5.
CNN/WABC
