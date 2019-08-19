Man gets first haircut in 15 years so he can join Army

MISSOULA, Mon. - A man got his first haircut in 15 years so he could join the Army.
Reynaldo Arroyo, 23, wanted to enlist as an infantryman, so he sat down in the barber's chair for the big trim.
Arroyo said he will be donating his hair to Locks of Love, a nonprofit that makes wigs for children experiencing hair loss from medical conditions.
