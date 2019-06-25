  • Man gets life sentence for pushing 91-year-old in front of subway train

    LONDON - A man who pushed a 91-year-old passenger onto the tracks at a busy London Underground train station was sentenced to life imprisonment Monday, after earlier being found guilty of two counts of attempted murder.

    The British Transport Police said Paul Crossley underwent months of psychiatric assessment before he was sentenced by a judge to a hospital order until he is deemed fit for prison, where he will spend a minimum of 12 years.

    Security camera footage showed Crossley unsuccessfully attempted to push a 23-year-old man onto the tracks at Tottenham Court Road Station in central London in April of last year.

    Crossley then traveled a couple of stops to Marble Arch Station.

    There he shoved an elderly man who suffered multiple pelvic fractures and a severe cut as he plunged head-first onto the tracks.

    "I am pleased to see the judge sentenced Crossley to a life imprisonment with a minimum of 12 years with initial hospital order, following several months of psychiatric evaluations since he was convicted of two counts of attempted murder last year," said Detective Inspector Darren Ghough.
     

     

