Man hires support clown before firing

AUCKLAND, New Zealand - When Josh Thompson learned he was going to be fired, he didn't see it as a problem or a challenge. He saw it as an opportunity, especially when he found out he could bring a support person.
Thompson hired a support clown and brought him to his firing. Pictures of them have become a viral sensation on social media.
According to New Zealand media, Thompson suspected he was facing the axe at the advertising agency where worked.
He was told he could bring a "support person," and he decided to bring a support clown.
The New Zealand Herald reported that Joe the Clown, a professional clown, made balloon animals as Thompson was told he was being let go.
Joe made a suitably mournful face and mimed crying as Thompson's employers slid the paperwork across the table.
Then the clown continued his attempt to raise Thompson's spirits by creating a balloon unicorn and poodle to lighten the mood.
It's not all bad news for Thompson, as he has already got a new job.
After advertising his own firing with a clown by his side, Thompson's creativity quickly earned him the new job.
