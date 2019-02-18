  • Man killed after portable toilets catch fire

    Updated:

    BALTIMORE, Md. - Baltimore police and fire officials are investigating a man killed after portable bathrooms caught on fire Sunday afternoon. It happened in one of the M&T Bank Stadium parking lots. Baltimore police say the death will likely be ruled accidental.

    "That just goes to how large the fire was, that it burned three port-a-potties completely," Blair Adams of the Baltimore City Fire Department told WMAR.

    It happened around 3 p.m. Sunday outside the Ravens' stadium. A security guard saw the flames and called 911.

    TRENDING NOW:

    "When we arrived on scene, they were engulfed in flames and there was an adult male running from one of the port-a-potties. Immediately he collapsed on the floor. He was dead upon arrival," said Adams.

    Police and firefighters were on scene for around two hours, working right next to the light rail tracks by the stadium, but travel was never impacted.

    Officials are still trying to figure out the cause of the fire.
     

     
     

    CNN/WMAR

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories