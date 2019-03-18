Man returns library book he checked out 53 years ago

FAIRLAWN, N.J. - A New Jersey man pushed the limit on the appropriate time to return a library book.
Harry Krame recently returned "The Family Book of Verse" by Lewis Gannet, a publication he checked out from his middle school when he was 13 years old.
The book was 19,345 days overdue.
The 65-year-old says he found the book recently while cleaning out his basement and started to feel guilty.
At 10 cents a day, Krame could have owed about $2,000 in fees, but school officials say they aren't looking to collect.
"When he asked my name, I told him I can't give it to him because I'm in the Witness Protection Program," Krame said jokingly to WCBS.
CNN/WCBS
