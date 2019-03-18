  • Man returns library book he checked out 53 years ago

    Updated:

    FAIRLAWN, N.J. - A New Jersey man pushed the limit on the appropriate time to return a library book. 

    Harry Krame recently returned "The Family Book of Verse" by Lewis Gannet, a publication he checked out from his middle school when he was 13 years old. 

    The book was 19,345 days overdue. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    The 65-year-old says he found the book recently while cleaning out his basement and started to feel guilty.

    At 10 cents a day, Krame could have owed about $2,000 in fees, but school officials say they aren't looking to collect. 

    "When he asked my name, I told him I can't give it to him because I'm in the Witness Protection Program," Krame said jokingly to WCBS.
     

     

    CNN/WCBS

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories