Man's truck bursts into flames during high speed chase

SACRAMENTO, Ca. - A suspect's vehicle burst into flames after a high speed chase in California Tuesday.
The man led authorities on a dangerous pursuit through the streets of Sacramento County during the evening commute. He hit at least two cars. Aerial video showed him side-swiping a car and speeding down the roadway in the wrong direction. At one point he clipped a second vehicle, swerved out of control and narrowly avoided slamming into a pair of oncoming vehicles.
The truck eventually caught fire and the driver took off running.
He was arrested a short time later.
Authorities described the man as armed and dangerous.
CNN/KCRA
