0 Man saves officer's life after car hits him

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - People inside a stopped truck helped save an officer's life after he was hit during a traffic stop.

Surveillance video shows the chaotic moment when a Milwaukee police officer was hit by a car at full force. "He was definitely going upwards of 60 miles an hour," Charles Page told WITI.

Page witnessed the car slam into Officer Albert Figueroa from the passenger side of the truck the officer had stopped just minutes earlier. "We were pulled over for a burned-out tail light," said Page. "Almost looked like he swerved to hit him intentionally. The officer just disappeared. It took a second for it to register."

In the video captured from the surveillance camera, Page can be seen jumping out of the truck, sprinting and pulling the injured officer to safety. "I grabbed him by his belt loop and the back of his vest. I dragged him as far away from traffic as I could," said Page.

As others called for help, Page checked for a pulse. Finding nothing, he began CPR. "I didn't even take the time to unbutton. I ripped his shirt open, ripped his vest open," said Page.

Figueroa fought and survived, suffering severe injuries to the lower half of his body. Milwaukee police say the actions of everyone at the scene helped save his life. Figueroa has undergone at least two surgeries since the crash.

@MilwaukeePolice is praying for a quick and full recovery of Police Officer Alberto Figueroa, 26, who was struck by a hit and run driver while conducting a traffic stop Monday night. We thank the occupants of the vehicle he stopped for immediately rendering aid and calling 911. pic.twitter.com/JEHuaHewBo — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) January 22, 2019

Page says he hopes to meet the officer he helped save. "I was just doing my part. You know what I mean? Doing what I would hope many others would do in a situation like that," said Page.

Police have suspects in custody.



CNN/WITI