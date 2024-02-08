Man shot in the leg in Homewood

News

PITTSBURGH — A 53-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg in Homewood.

ShotSpotter alerted police to the shooting on Frankstown Avenue around 11 Wednesday night.

There were evidence markers on the ground outside Homewood’s Quick Pick and along nearby Felicia Way. Glass in the front door of the store was shattered.

According to police, the victim was alert and talking to officers before being taken to the hospital.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video.

