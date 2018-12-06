  • Man shoved in front of truck by homeless man

    LOS ANGELES - A heart-stopping crime was caught on camera in Los Angeles. Police say the video shows a homeless man pushing a complete stranger into oncoming traffic, where he ends up being pinned to the ground by a truck. The suspect is now behind bars.

    The suspect appears on the video wearing a lime green jacket. He's sitting in front of a restaurant around 10 a.m. when the victim, believed to be in his 60s, walks by. Unprovoked, the suspect shoves him into oncoming traffic. The victim is hit by a box truck and ends up under its tire. The suspect picks something up and nonchalantly walks away.

    The victim is pinned for at least 10 seconds. A business owner rushes to his aid until paramedics arrive. 

    Officer Mike López of the Los Angeles Police told KTLA, "He's listed in critical condition with a collapsed lung and scrapes, bumps and bruises and we think he is going to make it, which is great news."

    A manhunt was underway for several hours. 

    Around 6:45 p.m., Los Angeles firefighters spotted the suspect a few blocks away, still in the lime green jacket, and called police. Police say the suspect is expected to be charged with attempted murder.
     

     
     

    CNN/KTLA

