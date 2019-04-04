Man steals a chain saw by hiding it in his pants

FRESNO, Calif. - Police in Fresno are looking for a man who stole a chain saw from a local hardware store.
He was caught on a security camera taking the tool from R-G Equipment Wednesday afternoon.
Video captured the man shoving the chain saw down his pants and then wrapping his jacket around himself.
The owner of R-G Equipment says the thief took off in a pickup truck.
