Man steals a chain saw by hiding it in his pants

    FRESNO, Calif. - Police in Fresno are looking for a man who stole a chain saw from a local hardware store.

    He was caught on a security camera taking the tool from R-G Equipment Wednesday afternoon.

    Video captured the man shoving the chain saw down his pants and then wrapping his jacket around himself.

    The owner of R-G Equipment says the thief took off in a pickup truck.

