Man suffers stroke in court, woman whose family he sued rushes to save him

CENTERVILLE, Utah - A Utah woman stepped up to save the life of a man who is suing her parents when he had a stroke in court.
Courtroom cameras were rolling last month when Brooke Allsop rushed to help the man who was suing her family over a farm lease.
While the 86-year-old man was representing himself, he started to have a seizure. "I look up and he's making this sound. It's the sound when you know something bad is happening," Allsop told KSL. Allsop, who's a certified stroke nurse, jumped into action and began performing chest compressions until paramedics arrived. "Training just kicks in, I guess. And... There's no pulse and just say, 'OK.' And I just start compressions," said Allsop.
The man is recovering.
While the lawsuit will continue, the plaintiff says he's thankful for Allsop's actions.
"I think, in that moment, even being a nurse you just want to help. You can see the best in someone, even if they call you a liar," said Allsop.
NBC/KSL
