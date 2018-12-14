Man survives five hours in submerged car after crashing in river

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A California man is lucky to be alive surviving inside a submerged car for nearly five hours.
Authorities in Siskiyou County say he crashed into the Klamath River Wednesday around 3 a.m. The California Highway Patrol says it didn't get a call until around 5:30 a.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 dead after shooting outside gas station
- Tractor-trailers crash on PA Turmpkke, spill 300 gallons of fuel
- 4 hurt in explosion at gas plant in Washington County
- VIDEO: Parents of Dakota James announce new investigation
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
A dive team was able to use a a tow truck to lift the car up to the road. Responders say airbags were blocking the windows, so they couldn't see anyone inside until the doors opened up.
Everyone on the rescue crew says they were stunned that someone had survived.
Sergeant Robert Giannini of the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office told KOBI, "He opened his door ... and the guy looked at him and told him 'help me...' and my deputy goes 'oh my Lord, there's somebody alive..."
The 28-year-old driver says he survived by breathing from an air pocket inside his car.
"I believe he just had the will to survive. And people always say that the more that you believe you can survive, the better chance you have," said Giannini.
The hospital says the driver was discharged Thursday.
NBC/KOBI
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}