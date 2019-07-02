0 Man throws birthday party for 3-month-old pothole

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City public works crews have filled thousands and thousands of potholes since they started cropping up in January, but many residents say it's still a big issue.

Frank Sereno found an unusual way to highlight a problem pothole in his neighborhood, after waiting three months for it to be fixed.

"You can see the asphalt seam is completely degraded," Sereno told KCTV. "This is just a symptom of our deteriorating road conditions that we have in Kansas City, Missouri."

He said he's called this pothole in several times, enough times that he decided it was time to try something new, a birthday party.

"I'm going to have a celebration for Pothole," said Sereno. "I got some cake, lit a candle and had a little birthday party for Pothole. He seemed thrilled with the whole idea."

Sereno posted pictures of the party on Facebook, much to the amusement of his neighbors.

"I didn't sing to him. I thought about it, it was a little bit warm, so I just got some cake," said Sereno.

A few blocks away, city workers were filling some of the cracks that formed over the winter. The city said they would get to Sereno's street soon. The rain has interfered with road repairs this spring, and crews are trying to take advantage of the sunny weather when they get it.

"Our crews are out on all the maintenance districts patching through the 311 backlog," said public works spokesperson, Maggie Green. "There's a lot of potholes still on the list we're working through."

"I think this has to be more of a priority for the city," said Sereno. He said he hopes he won't have to make another trip to the baker.

CNN/KCTV