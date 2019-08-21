Man used eBay to become 'millionaire shoplifter'

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Police said the man accused of running a nearly 10-year, million-dollar shoplifting scam is behind bars. Court documents said the suspect targeted places like Walmart and Target then sold the stolen items online.
The accused thief would swap price tags to get big profits. Prosecutors said he picked up a Lego Star Wars set worth $169, slapped a fake bar code on the box and checked out for just $20.
Police claim that crime was duplicated countless times spanning nearly a decade at Target and Walmart stores, allowing 35-year-old Ryan Walker to pocket over $1 million.
As another example of how the scam worked, prosecutors claim Walker bought a $200 Sonicare toothbrush at Walmart for just $24.97. He sold the same model on eBay for $122.50, profiting $97.53 from just that one sale.
The affidavit shows Walker's eBay account, called War Electronics, received in excess of $1.1 million since it was created in 2010.
From March 2018 to March 2019, prosecutors believe Walker sold 302 sewing/cutting machines, 285 electric toothbrushes, 233 Lego sets and much more.
After several months of investigating, police searched a storage unit they claim Walker rented, as well as his home.
Court documents said officers found dozens of stolen items with fraudulent UPCs taped to the boxes.
Walker remains behind bars in the Hamilton County Jail facing a variety of criminal charges.
CNN/WXIN
