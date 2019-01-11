  • Man wanted for throwing hot coffee through McDonald's window

    CAMDEN, S.C. - Police in South Carolina are searching for a man who assaulted a teenage McDonald's worker with hot coffee.

    Security cameras captured the man in his car throwing something into the window at McDonald's. Now police are looking for the driver of the red Ford Focus.

    It happened last month in Camden, about 35 miles northeast of Columbia.

    Authorities say the 16-year old girl working at the drive-thru window described the customer as agitated, and said he was acting obnoxious because he said the wait was too long for a large order of french fries.

    He eventually tossed his hot coffee at the 16-year-old employee, hitting her in the face. Then he drove off.

    She declined medical treatment. 

    The man is wanted on a third-degree assault charge.
     

     
     

