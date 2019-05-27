  • Masters graduate posts tribute to her farm-working parents

    Earlier this month, Erica Alfaro received her master's degree in education from San Diego State University.

    Alfaro credits her farm-working parents for inspiring her to get a degree. She wanted to honor them with her graduation pictures, which were taken in the fruit fields where her mother still works. The 29-year-old college graduate is seen standing in her graduation cap and gown with her parents in work clothes in the middle of the fields.

    The photos have since gone viral.

    Alfaro dropped out of school after getting pregnant at the age of 15.

    Two years later she enrolled in a homeschool program and kept on going.

    Besides her masters, Alfaro also has a psychology degree from San Diego State University.

    She said she wants to be a school counselor.
     

     

