  • Mattress Firm hiring summer 'Snoozetern' for 'dream' internship that involves staying in bed

    How would you like to get paid to do nothing? Talk about a "dream" job.

    Well, with Mattress Firm's summer internship program, that could be a reality.

    The company is offering a paid summer internship tailored to our laziest impulses. They're planning to pay the intern to stay in bed.

    Referred to as a "snooze-tern," the intern will get the chance to trade in the briefcase for a pillowcase.

    According to the company's website, the "snooze-tern" will test beds for optimal head and foot positions on adjustable bases.

    It involves testing the company's product out for activities that are better in bed, such as binge-watching, reading, typing and eating.
     

     

