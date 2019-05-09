  • McDonald's adding four international menu items to U.S. menus

    Ever wondered what a Stroopwafel is? You can soon head to McDonald's to find out.

    It will be a part of one of the four international menu items the fast-food chain is bringing to the U.S. McDonald's announced the list Wednesday.

    The "Worldwide Favorites" coming soon include Cheesy Bacon Fries from Australia, a Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich from Canada, a Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger from Spain and a Stroopwafel McFlurry from the Netherlands.

    They will hit select restaurants nationwide on June 5.
     

     

