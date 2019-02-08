Meatloaf-filled doughnut is latest German food craze

MIESBACH, Germany - A German baker has invented a new seasonal treat: doughnuts filled with meatloaf.
The creation has gone viral on social media as southern Germany's latest culinary delight.
Bakers across Germany's Bavaria region love to show off their creativity in the weeks before the Lenten season.
Florian Perkmann was not content this year to just make jelly-filled or sugar-coated doughnuts. He created something new, using a slice of traditional Bavarian meatloaf and sweet mustard. The meatloaf is made in traditional Bavarian style and is more like American bologna.
TRENDING NOW:
Perkmann's customers were initially skeptical. But to his surprise, the meatloaf doughnuts went viral on social media, boosting demand.
The baker says he is now selling between 70 and 80 doughnuts a day, with some customers arriving from neighboring Austria to taste one.
NBC
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}