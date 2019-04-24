  • Meerkat quadruplets celebrate first birthday with cake

    HELENSBURGH, Australia - Meerkat quadruplets at a wildlife park in Australia have celebrated their first birthday with a cake smash party.

    The cake, made from watermelon, zucchini, baby carrots and broccoli, was devoured in minutes, according to the park.

    The animals were also treated to new toys to play with and balloon tea lights decorated their enclosure.

