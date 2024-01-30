Men accused of using movie set money to steal gaming computer

PITTSBURGH — Two men are accused of using movie set prop money to steal a gaming computer advertised on Facebook Marketplace.

The robbery happened on December 12 on Doolittle Street in the city of Pittsburgh.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim agreed to meet to sell a gaming PC he had listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace for $800.

Two men approached and handed him what appeared to be eight $100 bills, but according to the victim, they didn’t feel right.

When he started asking questions, the suspects grabbed the PC and ran to a nearby car.

The complaint said the victim tried to fight them off and get the PC back. He grabbed at one of the suspect’s sweatshirts, ripping it.

According to police, the robbery was similar to other recent incidents in the area. Based on that, they quickly identified a suspect, Odean Gordon, and obtained a search warrant for his apartment.

Inside the apartment, they found other money that was marked “FOR MOTION PICTURE PURPOSES” as well as the gaming PC and a ripped sweatshirt.

A second person, Cosmar Brown, was also in the apartment. Police said he admitted to being present at the time of the robbery.

The victim identified them in a photo array, the complaint said.

Both Gordon and Brown are facing robbery and other charges.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group