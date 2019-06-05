Michelin, GM working on puncture-proof tire

Every motorist knows the sound of a flat tire, and it's a sound Michelin and General Motors don't want you to hear ever again.
They've teamed up to create a new tire that can't go flat - because it doesn't have any air.
You can tell just by looking at the Uptis (unique puncture proof tire system) prototype it's no normal tire; it has treads in the middle and no sidewalls.
GM says it's better for the environment because it takes fewer materials to make than a regular tire, and, it lasts longer.
GM is testing it's unique puncture proof tire system on a fleet of Chevrolet Bolt vehicles later this year.
Michelin hopes to make its tire available for sale in 2024.
Learn more about the protoype on Michelin's website.
