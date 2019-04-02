PITTSBURGH - The University of Michigan is the top-rated public college in America, according to new nationwide rankings for 2019, compiled and released earlier this week by Buffalo Business First, a Business Times sister publication.
The state universities of North Carolina and Virginia are this year’s runners-up.
Buffalo Business First analyzed a wide range of data for 505 public colleges across the country, using a 22-part formula to generate the rankings.
So how did our local universities stack up?
Penn State ranked 31st on the list. The University of Pittsburgh came in at 22.
