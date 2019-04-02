  • Michigan is No. 1 in new public college ranking, but where are Pitt and Penn State?

    By: G. Scott Thomas – Projects Editor, Buffalo Business First

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The University of Michigan is the top-rated public college in America, according to new nationwide rankings for 2019compiled and released earlier this week by Buffalo Business First, Business Times sister publication.

    The state universities of North Carolina and Virginia are this year’s runners-up.

    Buffalo Business First analyzed a wide range of data for 505 public colleges across the country, using a 22-part formula to generate the rankings.

    You can see the full list in the Pittsburgh Business Times.

    So how did our local universities stack up?

    Penn State ranked 31st on the list. The University of Pittsburgh came in at 22.

     

