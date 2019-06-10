Microsoft announces new Xbox console

Microsoft has announced a new Xbox console.
Codenamed "Project Scarlett," the new Xbox will debut at the end of 2020.
Microsoft said it's four times as powerful as the Xbox One S, and comes with more memory, more storage, higher resolution and better graphics.
It's the first new Xbox iteration since 2013.
Microsoft said the new console will launch alongside the game 'Halo Infinite.'
The company is also introducing a new controller with Bluetooth and a rechargeable battery that has up to 40 hours of life.
