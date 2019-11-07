0 Military K-9 reunited with handler for retirement

HERNDON, Pa. - Jason Livingston could not keep the smile off his face Wednesday morning. The Department of Army civilian police officer was about to reunite with his K-9 partner, Blecky, after being apart from one another for several years.

"I was always hoping someday to be able to be reunited with him," Livingston told WBRE.

Blecky served with Livingston in Iraq as a bomb-detecting dog and was flying from Texas for the special occasion. Livingston waited with open arms as the adorable 8-year-old Dutch shepherd greeted him with hugs and kisses.

TRENDING NOW:

Livingston worked as a Department of Army civilian police officer at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. He then moved on to become a military working dog K-9 handler, which is where the story of his relationship with Blecky began.

"Without a shadow of a doubt, he's been one of my favorite working dogs that I've had over the course of my K-9 career," said Livingston.

Starting in August 2014, the two worked together in Iraq, where they located explosives on vehicles, buildings and other items coming into the U.S. Embassy.

"It's the best partner you can have. They're trustworthy, loyal, you don't have to second guess if they're going to do their job. When I had Blecky, worked with him, he always gave 100 percent every day. He always did what I asked him to do," said Livingston.

Their reunion is all thanks to K-9 Hero Haven, a nonprofit organization out of Herndon, Pennsylvania. K-9 Hero Haven adopts working service dogs, like Blecky, and helps to reunite them with their handlers.

Anne Gibbs, a co-founder of the group, told WBRE, "I just think it's fantastic to be able to see these two back together again after three years of being apart. I mean, when they work like that overseas and then they have to separate, it's just beautiful seeing them being able to come back together."

Now that Blecky is retired, he has a long life ahead of him, filled with play and love like many other dogs.

"It's kind of like another family member, you know, you become very close. They depend on you, you depend on them, so having the opportunity to reunite with a lost family member is just special. I really can't put it into words," said Livingston.

Livingston said the next steps moving forward include just spoiling Blecky and getting him accustomed to his other dogs and his horse back at home in Texas.

NBC/WBRE