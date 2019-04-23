Millions are still using 123456 as their password

Picking a password is your time to be creative, but millions of people are still choosing some some easy-to-crack codes.
The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Centre analyzed passwords belonging to accounts around the world that had been breached. The most common vulnerable password in the world was revealed to be 123456.
23 million people used 123456, while 7.7 million people used the longer 123456789.
"Qwerty" and "password" were each used by three million accounts.
Surprisingly, "monkey" and "dragon" cracked the top 20 most common passwords.
To reduce the risk of a breach, the center recommends three "random but memorable" terms.
