Minnesota homeowners offered money to plant bee-friendly lawns

Pretty soon, lawns in Minnesota could become a haven for bees.
Minnesota's upcoming state spending plan contains a provision for a program to support homeowners interested in making their lawns more attractive to bees.
Homeowners who participate would place bee-friendly plants in their yards.
In return, the state would cover up to 75 percent of all expenses. But in areas where the rusty patched bumblebees live, that number goes up.
TRENDING NOW:
According to the United States Fish & Wildlife Service, the rusty patched bumblebee is considered an endangered species.
Its overall population has declined by 91 percent because of pesticide exposure, habitat loss, climate change and disease.
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}