Minnesota State Trooper fights against bomb cyclone winds

JACKSON COUNTY, Minn. - A Minnesota State Trooper was knocked off his feet by wind gusts. It happened Thursday morning in Jackson County.
The trooper was directing traffic around a jackknifed truck when the wind began pushing him across the highway and eventually caused him to lose his footing.
The winds were brought on by the bomb cyclone.
The trooper was not hurt.
More than four million people are under blizzard warnings this week due to the winter storm, including parts of Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota.
