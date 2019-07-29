Missile launcher found by TSA at Baltimore airport

A military member on his way home from Kuwait was caught at a U.S. airport with an unusual souvenir: a missile launcher.
Transportation Security Administration officers at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport found it in the man's checked bag Monday morning.
It is in fact a missile launcher, but fortunately, it's not a live device.
TSA officers say the man is from Jacksonville, Texas and wanted to keep the missile launcher as a souvenir of his deployment.
Agents confiscated the device and gave it to the State Fire Marshal for safe disposal.
The traveler was allowed to catch his flight home.
