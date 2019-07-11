Missing boater washes ashore alive after two days

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. - A boater is alive after he says he was adrift at sea for two days. Witnesses spotted him Tuesday morning at Island Beach State Park.
The man's sailboat came close to the shore and the man was inside, too. Parts of the boat were covered in duct tape or decaying.
Police said that the man was nearly incoherent and did not have any identification.
"He was making his way in directly for shore. When he came on shore, it was pretty obvious that he was in trouble. The boat was kind of battered," John Baer told News 12 Long Island.
Witnesses say the man looked disheveled.
He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
CNN/News 12 Long Island
