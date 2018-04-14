0 Missing woman's boyfriend in custody

10:04 UPDATE

Thomas Stanko is in police custody on a charge unrelated to the disappearance of Cassandra Gross.

#BREAKING: Thomas Stanko has been picked up. He’s in police custody on unrelated charge to estranged GF disappearance. I’m waiting for him to be brought out any minute now. @WPXI — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) April 14, 2018

6:28 P.M. UPDATE: Police charged the estranged boyfriend of a missing Latrobe woman on Friday with a felony unrelated to her disappearance.

Thomas Stanko is charged with receiving stolen property, a third-degree felony, according to court records.

ORIGINAL STORY: Investigators resumed their search for Cassandra Gross on Friday, searching a pond on property belonging to the mother of her on-and-off boyfriend, Thomas Stanko.

A dive team out of Greensburg was scouring a pond between two homes on White Fence Lane.

State police are back out at the property of Thomas Stanko’s mother’s house; Greensburg Dive Team is here searching a pond behind the two houses along White Fence Lane #WPXI pic.twitter.com/hodKlbdrXE — Melanie Marsalko (@WPXIMelanie) April 13, 2018

Also, only Channel 11 was there as cadaver dogs were brought to Twin Lakes Park to assist in the search.

Gross, 51, was reported missing Tuesday, three days after her mother last heard from her. Gross’ vehicle was found burned in Twin Lakes Park, which is less than six miles from Stanko's home, on Tuesday evening.

Shards of windshield glass and rubber chunks of tire remain at that spot.

Stanko is not facing any charges related to the case.

State police searched his Unity Township home for hours on Thursday. Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko was there as police were taking pictures and sifting through the Macey Road property.

“I waited and waited and saw police cars going over to the neighbor’s and I don’t know,” said neighbor Betty Schrack. “I only noticed them out at the garbage can.”

Neighbors told Channel 11 they don’t know much about Stanko.

“I couldn’t tell you who comes and who goes and what’s where. I really can’t tell you that,” Schrack said. “No interactions.”

A few hours later on Thursday, Channel 11 found even more cruisers lining the road where Stanko’s mother lives on White Fence Lane, next to Unity Cemetery.

Stanko's attorney, David Shrager, maintains Stanko has nothing to do with Gross' disappearance.

