Missouri firefighters help man with broken wheelchair

First reponders always go above and beyond, and a new viral video proves it.
The video shows some firefighters near Kansas City pushing a man with a broken wheelchair.
Raytown firefighters rode up on the man Tuesday and saw that his electric wheelchair wasn't working.
So they got out of their firetruck pushed him up the hill, about a mile, to his house.
One of the crew said they were happy to help out.
