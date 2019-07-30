Missouri man finds baby in mom's freezer

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a baby after a man's disturbing discovery inside his mother's St. Louis, Missouri home.
Adam Smith recently moved into his mother's apartment to help her after she was diagnosed with cancer.
After she passed away last week, Smith said he started rummaging through her stuff.
As he was shuffling through the freezer to see what to keep or toss, he saw a box.
"I'm 37 and it has been in my freezer for 37 years and I was always told it was a wedding cake top," Smith said.
His curiosity took over. Smith thought there could be that wedding cake top or even some cash in the box.
But what he saw was the last thing he was expecting.
"It turns out it was a baby," Smith said.
"It still had skin hair and everything it was mummified," he said. "After that, I freaked out, put it in the box and called police right away."
