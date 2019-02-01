MIT researchers create Jenga-playing robot

First computers started beating us at chess, now they're coming for Jenga.
Researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed a robot that is so adept at the stacking game, it could probably beat you.
The rather utilitarian-looking arm uses a soft-pronged gripper, external camera and force-sensing wrist cuff to see and feel the blocks.
It synthesizes both visual and tactile feedback in real-time to decide whether to remove a block.
Of course, winning at Jenga is just a display and not the real end-game here. A robotics professor not associated with the project says the machine's ability to learn on-the-fly is the true "game" changer. That method is much more efficient than computing every possible variation before making a move.
