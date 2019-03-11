Moderate strength training may lower risk of type 2 diabetes

Pumping iron may lower your risk for developing type 2 diabetes.
Researchers at Iowa State University studied more than 4,500 adults and all completed chest and leg presses to measure muscle strength. The ages of the participants ranged from 20 to 100 years old.
Those who had moderate muscle strength had a 32 percent lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes. But there is no need to overdo it. Higher levels of strength did not provide any additional protection.
However, researchers say it is hard to recommend ideal levels because there is no fixed way for measuring muscle strength.
Researchers say there is no need to join a gym. You can do resistance training exercises at home, such as planks or lunges. Then as you build strength, experts suggest adding free weights.
According to the CDC, more than 30 million Americans are diabetic and the majority have type 2 diabetes.
