Mom of teenage shooting victim talks only to Channel 11

A Westmoreland County teenager is now facing murder charges in the death of a 15-year-old in Latrobe.
Andrew Braddy, 17, was in court Monday and learned he will go to trial charged as an adult in the death of Devin Capasso.
Capasso died on Aug. 29 after being shot inside an apartment on Main Street.
For the first time, Capasso's mother is talking publicly about her son.
"It hurts to know he's not coming back home. I wait every night hoping to just (see him) walk through the door or peek out around the corner," Tina Capasso said. "He always wanted everyone to be happy, that's just Devin. He's not come across anybody that he's not had an impact in a positive way."
In court, Westmoreland County Detective Ray Dupilka revealed what led up to the shooting in the fourth-floor apartment.
He testified Braddy initially said a masked man came out of the apartment and told him to hide the two guns or he'd come back and kill him.
But within a few minutes, Braddy allegedly changed his story. Detecitve Dupilka said they were listening to rap music, Braddy got excited and started "manipulating the components of the gun," racked the gun and squeezed the trigger.
Capasso's family is raising money for Devin's funeral expenses
