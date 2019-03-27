0 Mom wins back child support from ex-husband after nearly 50 years

CARLSBAD, Calif. - Nearly 50 years after their divorce, a man who apparently skipped out on paying his court-ordered child support now owes his ex-wife thousands of dollars. The California woman says her ex-husband moved to Canada, leaving her to raise their 3-year-old daughter without any help from him.

"I kind of put it on the back burner and just kind of forgot about it over the years," Toni Anderson told KGTV. Anderson might not strike you as someone needing to collect back child support for a daughter who is now in her 50s. "I'm not negating the fact I was able to send my daughter to college, Paris - we traveled and had a good time. But the money runs out," said Anderson.

Anderson says she rents her part of the house and now that she's retired, money is tight. It then dawned on her. "I realized in the middle of the night one night last year, 'Hey, there's no statute of limitations on child support," said Anderson.

Anderson is now in the middle of negotiations with her ex-husband to get the child-support she and her attorney say he was ordered to pay more than a half century ago. "He was only supposed to give me like a $160 a month. Well, that was 50 years ago. So that today is a lot more money," said Anderson.

With accrued interest of 10 percent a year, what would have been a total payment of some $30,000 is now more than $170,000. Along with getting what she's due, Anderson wants to the spread the word to other single parents in California that you can still collect. And to those who skipped-out, watch out.

"I think he's a little bit panicked. And I'm very happy because I was panicked all these years. Now, it's his turn," said Anderson.

Instead of paying $170,000, Anderson's lawyer says the case was settled for $150,000.



CNN/KGTV