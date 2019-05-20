  • Monday is National Rescue Dog Day

    Monday, May 20 is National Rescue Dog Day.

    It's a day to learn about all the ways that a canine companion can improve your life.

    According to the ASPCA, more than 3 million dogs go into U.S. shelters each year and are waiting for forever homes. These four-legged friends can offer a lot of benefits, like protection, love and comfort. Some can be trained to be service dogs or emotional support companions.

    Studies have shown that petting dogs can help relieve depression, anxiety and even PTSD.

    If you want to ease into dog ownership, get involved in a local shelter. They can always use volunteers. And even if you are allergic, you can still donate to rescue groups.

    If you have a rescue dog in your life, you can celebrate the day and connect with others using #NationalRescueDogDay on social media.
     

     

