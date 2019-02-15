Moose crashes into Utah couple's basement

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah - A Utah couple has a close encounter with nature right inside their home.
It happened early Thursday when a female moose fell through a window well, landing in the basement.
"It's very lucky we were here. It could have been a lot worse had we not been in the house," homeowner Gabriele Goulet told KSL.
The moose suffered superficial cuts that left blood spots all over the carpet, but large animal eventually made its way outside through the garage door, wandering off into the wild.
The couple says it's an encounter they won't forget anytime soon.
NBC/KSL
