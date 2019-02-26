More Americans are using digital assistants

A growing number of Americans are buying and using voice assistants, according to new data from Adobe Analytics.
Following the holiday shopping season, 36 percent of consumers reported owning a smart speaker like Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple's Siri, Cortana or Bixby. That's a 14 percent increase from August 2018.
TRENDING NOW:
A total of 75% of consumers reported using their smart speaker one or more times per day.
Playing music is the most popular request for voice assistants, followed by getting weather forecasts, asking fun questions and setting alarms or reminders.
The most popular spot in the home to keep a smart speaker is the living room at 64 percent, while 46 percent of respondents keep theirs in the bedroom and 32 percent have a smart speaker in the kitchen. Six percent of consumers even have a smart speaker in the bathroom.
NBC
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}