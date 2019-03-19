More than 100 dead cats found in freezer at home in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Animal control authorities in Virginia Beach found dozens of dead cats inside a freezer Monday.
They were attempting to serve a search warrant for alleged cat hoarding when the discovery was made. The owner wasn't at home at the time.
Animal control officers said they have received tips from neighbors about the homeowner. When they raided the house, they found more than 100 dead cats. 24 felines were found alive on the property.
Officials said that they were familiar with the homeowner. In 2015, she was found guilty of breaking into animal control to set cats free.
"Our hearts go out to the animals inside the home but they also go out to the resident. This isn't just your everyday owner. This is someone who really has some concerning problems," Meghan Conti of Virginia Beach animal control told WAVY.
Animal control officials say the homeowner will soon face new charges.
CNN/WAVY
