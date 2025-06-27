Most common languages spoken at home in Greater State College and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the State College metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Michal Knitl // Shutterstock

#10. Other Asian Languages

- 522 speakers (0.23% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock

#9. Hindi

- 549 speakers (0.24% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#8. Portuguese

- 613 speakers (0.27% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Fitria Ramli // Shutterstock

#7. Arabic

- 649 speakers (0.29% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

elxeneize // Shutterstock

#6. German

- 825 speakers (0.36% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock

#5. Russian

- 835 speakers (0.37% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Kampon // Shutterstock

#4. Korean

- 926 speakers (0.41% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

hutch photography // Shutterstock

#3. West Germanic Languages

- 3,840 speakers (1.69% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#2. Chinese

- 3,985 speakers (1.75% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#1. Spanish

- 4,854 speakers (2.13% of population)